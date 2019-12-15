Meghan Kind Edmonds addresses fans' concerns over her health

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): A picture shared by Meghan Kind Edmonds on her social media handle was flooded with messages from fans who were getting concerned about her health as she looked extremely thin.

Agreeing to a fan over her statement, the American TV personality said she realizes she's become 'too thin'.

'You look very skinny,' wrote an Instagram follower of the former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star beside a photo of Edmonds with her children.

The fan continued, 'I know you have a lot on your plate, and I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself, momma, you can't pour from an empty cup. Sending you love.'

The 35-year-old responded to the concerned person, agreeing that she could stand to gain a few pounds.

'I'm too thin,' wrote Edmonds. 'I'm a stress non-eater. I'm working on it.'

Meghan is in the middle of a divorce from former MLB star Jim Edmonds after accusing the athlete of cheating on her with their nanny. In June, Jim admitted to sending lewd text messages to other women, Page Six reported. (ANI)

