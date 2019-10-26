Meghan King and Jim Edmonds (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds break-up after 5 years of marriage

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:43 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Just a day after television star Meghan Kind Edmonds revealed that she is working on her marriage with Jim, the actor ended her 5-year-marriage on Friday.
Jim filed for divorce on Friday, the day after the estranged couple's fifth wedding anniversary. The source added that the pair got into an argument and the police were called, confirmed Us Weekly.
"Meghan and Jim have been fighting," one source told Us. "The latest fight began when he went to a recent hockey game and she began interrogating him about who he went with."
The actor also accused him of "having an affair" with the nanny, according to the source.
The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star and the former baseball player got hitched in October 2014. They share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart.
News of Meghan and Jim's split comes four months after Jim was caught sending "inappropriate" text messages while the Meghan was pregnant with their sons. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:13 IST

