Meghan King Edmonds celebrates Halloween amid split with husband Jim

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 28 (ANI): American television star Meghan King Edmond is enjoying the Halloween spirit amid split with husband Jim.

Just a day after making several cryptic statements about her marriage, the 35-year-old actor shared a message of gratitude.

"Thank you to my friends who took me out and wouldn't let me miss one of my fave parties of the year!" she wrote on Instagram.



In the picture shared on Sunday, the actor can be seen smiling with her friends, while wearing a curly wig, a tiara, and some bold Halloween makeup.

Earlier in the day, she also documented a playdate with her 16-month-old twins Hart and Hayes as they spent time with Michelle Beisner-Buck and her 18-month-old twin sons.

"Playdate with lots of twin boys!" she wrote alongside one Instagram story video.

Recently the star stole the limelight when she decided to end her 5-year marriage after her husband was involved in a sexting scandal, reported People Magazine.

However, the couple's nanny, Carly Wilson with whom Jim was involved, went on to deny the allegations as "completely false" on her own private Instagram account. (ANI)

