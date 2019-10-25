Meghan King and Jim Edmonds along with their children (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan King Edmonds is working on her marriage after husband's cheating scandal

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:08 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 25 (ANI): Television personality Meghan Kind Edmonds is now working on her marriage in the aftermath of her husband Jim's sexting scandal.
Back in June this year, her husband and former MLB player admitted that he "engaged in an inappropriate conversation" with another woman, but denied a physical relationship. The 35-year-old star said that she and her husband are not undergoing any "therapy," and have decided to pursue counseling.
"We're just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it's so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son's health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple is really hard," Meghan told The Daily Dish on Wednesday, reported People magazine.
The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star noted that it was actually their five-year wedding anniversary, and they spent the milestone going to counseling together.
"Today's actually our five-year anniversary -- and so we, he's inside at Goodwill [and] we're like, looking for Halloween costumes -- and then we're going to counseling," she said. "I think that's almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don't involve [other topics]."
The couple who share 16-month-old twins Hart and Hayes, and three-year-old daughter Aspen were married in October 2014.
The mother of three spoke about how she decided to remain committed to her marriage instead of parting ways with her husband to which she spoke that "people screw up and people can change."
While she assured that she is "in no way taking responsibility from him or accountability," she said of her marriage: "We built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I'm hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there are multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children," Meghan concluded. (ANI)

