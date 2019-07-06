Meghan King Edmonds, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Meghan King Edmonds, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds makes big revelation about her 13-month old

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 18:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): It seems time is not right for Meghan King Edmonds as the actor has made a shocking revelation about her 13-months old son's health amid husband Jim Edmonds' cheating scandal.
She revealed that her son Hart has 'irreversible brain damage.'
"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," E! News quoted Edmonds writing in an emotional blog titled 'My Hart'.
"The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black," she added in her blog post.
After Edmonds realised that Hart is unable to see his hands and stayed crossed for too long, she took him to a pediatric ophthalmologist and also visited a chiropractor and cranial sacral therapy so as to properly understand what was wrong.
"I just knew. I told our pediatrician, she said he was fine. I begged for a neurologist referral and when I got it, he said he was fine. I then begged for a neurologist who specializes in Cerebral Palsy (I jumped through hoops to get this appointment, so many hoops) and she said he might be fine. I then begged for an MRI," added Edmonds in her blog.
She added that a week later after the trauma came the news of her husband cheating on her and wrote, "The bottom fell out of my life."
She continued, "I sat at a table with my husband for an hour as we waited for Hart to come out of the MRI. Tears gushed from my eyes as I blankly stared at the cars on the highway--but I wasn't crying."
"Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right," Meghan revealed.
"The rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side," she added.
Later, she enrolled Hart in a therapy program and concluded her blog post by writing, "I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life," she wrote. "This is a heavy challenge as a mother: where do we go from here? This is where: one foot in front of the other."
Edmond and Jim share three kinds- Hart, Aspen and Hayes. (ANI)

