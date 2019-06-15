Meghan King Edmonds opens up about husband's alleged affair

Washington D.C. [USA], June 15(ANI): The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' actor Meghan King Edmonds has finally broken her silence on husband Jim Edmonds alleged affair.

The 34-year-old actor poured her heart out on her blog after Jim denied the allegation that he cheated on her with a mistress but admitted that he "engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," reported People.

Meghan wrote on her blog titled 'I'm Sad' that she found about Jim's alleged affair when a website, 'All About The Tea', shared it publicly. She called Jim but he denied having a physical relationship with the alleged mistress but admitted that he did exchange inappropriate photos with her for several months.

"Do I believe him? I don't know. Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me," she wrote in the post.

Meghan and Jim married in 2014 and are parents to three kids - Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

"We are worried our son, Hart might have a neurological disorder. It's been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don't have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible," she wrote.

"So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days," Meghan concludes the post. "And on the good days, marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn't think it would be this hard."

In October last year, prior to the allegation on Jim, she shared an Instagram post where she admitted that her marriage was going through a hard time. (ANI)