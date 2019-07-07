Meghan King Edmonds shares cute video of son after revealing he has 'irreversible brain damage'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 7 (ANI): After making the shocking revelation that her 13-month old son Hart has 'irreversible brain damage', TV actress Meghan King Edmonds shared sweet videos of her sharing quality time with Hart.

Edmonds on Friday shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story where Hart can be seen playing in a bedroom.

In the video, the 34-year-old actor instructs Hart to read a book while his older sister is seen playing in the background.

The video shows Hart arranging bows across the floor.

"Hart is trying to blow a kiss but every time he brings his hand to his mouth he gets distracted and starts sucking his thumb," she captioned the clip.

On Thursday, the actress revealed Hart has "irreversible brain damage" in a blog post titled, "My Hart".

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," the emotional post read.

"The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spits up black," she added in her blog post.

After Edmonds realised that Hart is unable to see his hands and stayed crossed for too long, she took him to a pediatric ophthalmologist and also visited a chiropractor and cranial sacral therapy so as to properly understand what was wrong. (ANI)

