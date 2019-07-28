Meghan King Edmonds along with her 13 month old son Hart (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan King Edmonds along with her 13 month old son Hart (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan King Edmonds shares good news about her son's medical condition

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television star Meghan King Edmonds has good news to share with her fans. The star revealed that her 13-month-old son Hart who is suffering from irreversible brain damage is doing well now.
Meghan shared a picture with her son Hart on Instagram and penned a note to express her relief over the disease.
"Four times a week either Jimmy or I "dive" with Hart in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber (HBOT). After 5 dives we are already seeing progress: lifting his left leg on stairs when his right is restrained, bear crawling (perhaps trying to stand?), more willingly taking steps with assistance, and cruising from the couch to the coffee table. Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he's just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits? Who knows, but it's not hurting! Go Hart, go," she wrote.
According to Us Weekly, the star had earlier revealed about her son's medical condition in a lengthy blog post after her husband Jim was caught sexting with another woman last month. The former 'Bravo' star wrote a second post about their son's diagnosis at the time.
"I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED," she wrote.
"I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we've doubled down and won the underdog's hand. Truly," she concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 00:09 IST

Priyanka, Nick go lovey-dovey in Miami

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the most talked-about couple right now. After Priyanka's grand birthday celebration, the couple is now winning hearts with their dreamy snapshots in Miami.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:44 IST

Julia Butters shares memories of late Luke Perry from sets of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Julia Butters, one of the youngest actor from 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' praised late actor Luke Perry and called him a saviour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:28 IST

Kevin Hart gives a piece of advice to fellow comedians

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American stand-up comedian Kevin Hart has given a piece of advice to his fellow comedians. He has told them to go beyond the serving as cogs in Hollywood's comedy industry to get growth in their careers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:10 IST

Mary J. Blige to cast in final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will star next in the sixth and final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal,' which will air on Starz.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:45 IST

Here are few Hollywood music sensations to feature on Chance The...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Chancellor Jonathan Bennett, popularly known as Chance the Rapper, recently released his latest album 'The Big Day,' which features a scores of artist like Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Cutie's Ben Gibbard and Timbaland among ot

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:43 IST

Kim Kardashian considers daughter Chicago her 'twin'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television host and supermodel Kim Kardashian feels that there is a strong resemblance between her daughter Chicago and herself.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:32 IST

'Criminal Minds' crewmember accuses Greg St. Johns of sexually...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): A 'Criminal Minds' crewmember has alleged that he was sexually harassed by his manager on set.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:55 IST

Nicki Minaj bashes her relationship critics

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Rapper Nicki Minaj has the guts to pick with her critics and this time it's not any other musician, but the people who are mocking her relationship with Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:39 IST

Caitlyn Jenner proud of daughter Kylie's success

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Reality star Caitlyn Jenner praised her daughter Kylie Jenner on the success of her cosmetic business.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:35 IST

Wishes pour in from scores of celebrities as Kriti Sanon turns 29 today

New Delhi (India), July 27 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon ringed in her 29th birthday on Saturday, her friends from the industry flooded the social media with their best wishes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:33 IST

Alex Rodriguez reveals he got ill while dancing at Jennifer...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez made a shocking revelation that he suffered from immense pain following the birthday bash of Jennifer Lopez in Miami on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:20 IST

Lindsay Lohan goes semi-topless for a perfect picture pose

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American actor-songwriter Lindsay Lohan shared a revealing picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a sequined pink dress with an unzipped back.

Read More
iocl