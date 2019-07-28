Meghan King Edmonds shares good news about her son's medical condition

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American television star Meghan King Edmonds has good news to share with her fans. The star revealed that her 13-month-old son Hart who is suffering from irreversible brain damage is doing well now.

Meghan shared a picture with her son Hart on Instagram and penned a note to express her relief over the disease.

"Four times a week either Jimmy or I "dive" with Hart in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber (HBOT). After 5 dives we are already seeing progress: lifting his left leg on stairs when his right is restrained, bear crawling (perhaps trying to stand?), more willingly taking steps with assistance, and cruising from the couch to the coffee table. Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he's just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits? Who knows, but it's not hurting! Go Hart, go," she wrote.

According to Us Weekly, the star had earlier revealed about her son's medical condition in a lengthy blog post after her husband Jim was caught sexting with another woman last month. The former 'Bravo' star wrote a second post about their son's diagnosis at the time.

"I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED," she wrote.

"I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we've doubled down and won the underdog's hand. Truly," she concluded. (ANI)

