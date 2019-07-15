Meghan King Edmonds shares picture clicked by husband amid cheating scandal

Washington D.C.[USA], July 15 (ANI): American TV personality Meghan King Edmonds whose husband Jim was accused of having an affair was given a shout-out in a series of smiley family pictures by his wife.

The mother of three children, who seems not to be wearing her wedding ring, shared family pictures on Instagram of her and their children: twins Hart and Hayes, and daughter Aspen.

"Lazy summer days... yeah right," the 34-year-old former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' captioned the pictures.

Although Jim does not appear in the clicks himself, it seems that he was the photographer behind the lovely click.

"Pic by daddy," Meghan added.

Although the star has not directly given her fans an update on the couple's relationship since first opening up about the cheating allegations, she shared a picture of her husband while documenting a recent trip to the hospital, where Hart, who has "irreversible brain damage", got an MRI, reported by People.

She previously addressed all the rumours pertaining to her wedding band, by writing alongside a social media post, "Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It's a mirror image."

Jim has denied the claims that he had any physical relationship with the alleged mistress, but admitted that he got "engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person."

Last week, Edmonds revealed in a blog post that one of her twin Hart has "minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain" and is "at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy."

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," she wrote.

"The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black. ... Well, I knew. I always knew. I just knew."

Throughout the distressing journey to find Hart's diagnosis, the former 'Bravo' star said she had communicated with her husband.

"That night Jimmy and I went out to dinner for the first time in weeks," she wrote while telling her husband about Hart's diagnosis. "I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED."

"I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we've doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly," said Edmonds.

"This doesn't mean his diagnosis isn't a challenge... or a little bit sad, or that I don't feel a little bit guilty. Because yes -- just yes -- to all of those things. I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life," she added. (ANI)

