Meghan King Edmonds shares recovery video of 14-month-old son Hart

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): It seems like American television star Meghan King Edmonds 14-month-old son Hart is making progress since he was diagnosed with "irreversible brain damage."

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star shared a snap on Instagram which reveals about the treatment progress.

"Hart stood today for the first time! And I'm not talking for a half-second, he stood for almost a whole minute!" the 34-year-old star captioned the lip and a video of her son showing off his skills. "My mom was there and got to see it and take pics and even a video of the end."

"Both his PT and OT were there (and this wasn't during therapy)," she continued. "Only a week into intensive therapy @napacenter and this boy's development is exploding! (And so is my heart!) What a special and incredible moment! #gohartgo"

The mother of three -- who also shares Hart's twin brother Hayes, and daughter Aspen, 2 1/2 , with husband Jim Edmonds -- revealed in early July that her son has "minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain" and is "at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy."

In an interview with Page Six, she revealed that she is much relaxed after learning about his diagnosis, explaining, "It was vindication in a weird, twisted way. Vindication I didn't want, but I knew that I would get."

She added, "I really wanted nothing more than to just be a crazy hypochondriac mother, but I knew I wasn't. Because of that diagnosis, I got him into all these therapies."

"Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he's just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits? Who knows, but it's not hurting!" the reality star wrote. "Go Hart, go!" (ANI)

