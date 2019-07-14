Meghan King Edmonds (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan King Edmonds shares therapy video of 13-month-old son

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 12:04 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): After making a shocking revelation about her son Hart's "irreversible brain damage", Meghan King Edmonds shared video clips of the 13-month-old's recent physical therapy session.
The 34-year-old star shared the health journey of her son on her Instagram story on Friday, where her baby boy can be sitting on a swing and being gently swung by the physical therapist.
"Hart loves this swing at PT! It helps him build his abs and stabilize his core to ultimately give him better balance and strength," she explained.
In a second video, Edmonds wrote that Hart "gets distracted by any other kid... especially if they have a set of 'wheels'... that's super awesome to him."
The American TV star also posted a sweet picture of Hart and his twin brother Hayes in their strollers, where the former was seen dozing off. "Side affect [sic] of PT day," she captioned the photo, adding a sleepy emoji.
Last week, Edmonds had revealed that Hart has "minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain" and is "at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy," reported People.
The former reality star shared the news of his son's medical condition in a blog post called "My Hart," writing, "From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," also adding, "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black. ... Well, I knew. I always knew. I just knew."
The former star revealed that she tried to talk to husband and former Major League ballplayer Jim Edmonds, about their son's diagnosis.
"That night Jimmy and I went out to dinner for the first time in weeks. I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED."
"I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we've doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly," said Edmonds, who previously documented her son's MRI appointment in late June," she said.
Continuing, Edmonds said, "This doesn't mean his diagnosis isn't a challenge... or a little bit sad, or that I don't feel a little bit guilty. Because yes -- just yes -- to all of those things. I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life." (ANI)

