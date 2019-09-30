Meghan Makle joins Prince Harry via Skype as he visits Malawi School

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Duchess Meghan Markle joined husband Prince Harry via an online video call as he went to meet students at the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi.

"I know there's somebody else you'd far rather hear from than me, hopefully, if the technology doesn't fail us you may see somebody on the screen," E! News quoted Harry.

And suddenly Meghan appeared on the TV via Skype, that made the students burst into song.

Meghan expressed her happiness to be with the students and asked: "Is there a delay?"

"No, it's great, keep going," Harry replied.

"We're just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we're just incredibly proud to be part of it," Meghan said.

"I wish I could be with you, we're in South Africa right now Archie's taking a nap. I'm with you in spirit," the outlet quoted Markle.

"Today, The Duchess of Sussex linked up with Nalikule College, Lilongwe, to join the Duke and an amazing group of women who attended school through the help @camfedand its 20-year-old alumni network CAMA," read a post on Meghan and Harry's Instagram page.

Also, a video of the meeting was posted on the official Instagram page of Meghan and Harry which shows the duchess interacting with the women via skype.

Meghan and Harry arrived in South Africa last week to begin their first Royal tour with four-month-old Archie. (ANI)

