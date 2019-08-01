Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle accused of copying magazine cover from book, authors call it 'disappointing'

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Meghan Markle's guest-editing position for the September issue of the iconic fashion magazine British Vogue is already in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
The news of Meghan turning editor and changing the magazine's usual fashion-forward focus to something deeper was met with delight by most people but now the former 'Suits' actor is being accused of copying the cover from a 2016 book, reported Fox News.
Shortly after the September issue was released, fans pointed out a number of similarities the magazine's cover seemed to have with Australian authors Samantha Brett and Steph Adams' bestselling book titled 'The Game Changers', which Meghan also contributed to in 2016.
Brett and Adams told the outlet that the similarities between their book and magazine are "flattering" but "disappointing."
"It's obviously very flattering, she must like our concept! I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but it is a little bit disappointing," Brett said of the cover which shows the faces of various women considered 'Forces for Change' and placed in separate boxes.
"But any project that aims to support the empowerment of women, I am a great supporter of. Our book was for charity -- so hopefully they too are giving the proceeds to a worthy cause," she added.
While it's not clear if the cover choice was the Duchess' idea, the 16th still, a mirror, was suggested by her to inspire readers to be their own 'forces for change', according to the Daily Mail, as cited by Fox News.
Brett told Fox News that 'The Game Changers' was first released with a black and white cover in November 2016, of which Meghan was one of the contributors along with 40 other celebrities and change-makers.
The book sold out in a few weeks as word travelled and it was well-received by the readers. Brett noted that the book was then re-released with more women in 2017 featuring a pink cover and has since become a bestseller.
Adams echoed similar sentiments about the September issue cover, being put towards a good cause, but said she could see Meghan achieving the same impact as 'The Game Changers' if she had written a book of her own, complete with powerful interviews and testimonies she gathered on her own and given the money to a charity.
"The Duchess of Sussex is someone we all want to look up to, admire and respect," said Adams, a four-time author who published her first book three years ago.
"We love that she has ideas for change that are positive and that she is addressing issues such as diversity and kindness. But wouldn't it have been more powerful if she just created a book and interviewed women and gave the money to charity," she added.
Brett and Adams, a co-authoring duo, have since released 'The Juggle', which debuted in April 2019 and features high-profile mothers juggling their careers and families.
It's unclear whether Brett or Adams are planning any further action at this time, or whether this will die down on its own. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:47 IST

Huma Qureshi gearing up for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Huma Qureshi who was last seen in Netflix original series 'Leila' is leaving no stone unturned to put her best foot forward for her Hollywood debut in the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:44 IST

Selma Blair struggles with insomnia amid MS battle

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American actor Selma Blair is feeling "afraid" as she struggles with insomnia amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:29 IST

Woodstock 50 music festival officially cancelled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): A huge US music festival to celebrate 50 years of the iconic Woodstock music festival is now officially cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 09:20 IST

Billie Eilish reveals she sought therapy for anxiety, depression

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish opened up about her mental health struggles and the downside of sudden fame.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:58 IST

Kylie Jenner amuse with daughter's cool attitude

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): After officially ending her friendship with her former best friend Jordon Woods, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is having a great time hanging out with her daughter.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:44 IST

Vicky Kaushal elated to spend time with Indian Army

New Delhi (India), Aug 01 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal, who left fans stunned with his stellar performance in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', is elated when he spends time with the Indian Army.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:43 IST

Here's what Parineeti Chopra cannot live without

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Jabariya Jodi', recently revealed that she is hooked to her phone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:42 IST

Proud father Amitabh cheers for son's kabaddi team

New Delhi [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan is feeling privileged to support and accompany his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan for Kabaddi match at Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 00:15 IST

'The Irishman' teaser: Martin Scorsese directorial seems like a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 01 (ANI): Netflix on Wednesday released the teaser of the highly anticipated gangster drama 'The Irishman.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:39 IST

Swara Bhaskar calls Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta her 'sources of...

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Swara Bhaskar's long-standing wish of working with Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta has finally come true, as the actors have been roped into the case of her upcoming film 'Sheer Khurma'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 22:24 IST

Twinkle Khanna has finally aced riding a scooter!

New Delhi (India), July 31 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna has finally learnt how to ride a scooter!

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 21:59 IST

B-town celebs shower love on Kiara Advani as she turns 27

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of her latest flick 'Kabir Singh' turned 27 today and Bollywood stars are showering love to the birthday girl on her special day.

Read More
iocl