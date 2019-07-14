Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spotted cheering for Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Washington D.C.[USA], July 14 (ANI): In a surprise visit, Meghan Markle along with Kate Middleton attended the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday in London to cheer for the former's friend and tennis player Serena Williams.

According to Fox News, the sisters-in-law sat in the Royal Box at Centre Court and were joined by Middleton's sister, Pippa Matthews, who was spotted sitting next to Markle, to watch Williams take on Simona Halep in the finals where the latter emerged the winner.

This is the second year in a row that both the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's final. Last year, the duo watched Williams in the final match against Angelique Kerber, who took home the title.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex wore a white collared shirt and a blue-and-black pleated skirt. Middleton donned a green D&G dress while her sister looked lovely in a blue and white flower-printed dress.

Markle, was present last week too to watch her close friend Williams play, which also irked fellow patrons after she allegedly asked for privacy and no photos to be taken of her in the stands.

British Prime Minister Theresa May was also present at the match.

Also seen were 'Beauty and the Beast' co-stars Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Jodie Whittaker, Pharrell, Aidan Turner and Lily James who were all cheering for their favourite players.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also scheduled to attend the men's singles final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic today.

On Wednesday, the two Royal ladies were spotted together at a charity polo match that their husbands took part in.

Middleton even brought her three kids - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and Markle was spotted carrying her 2-month-old son Archie Harrison. (ANI)

