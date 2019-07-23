Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton
Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton

Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton share things common, but they don't get along

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:49 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI) : Though the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton's sister Pippa share a lot of commonalities, friendship is one factor which does not work out well between the duo.
According to claims by a royal expert, as cited by Fox News, Meghan and Pippa share the love for cooking, athletics, and general wellness, but don't expect friendship from each other.
Duncan Larcombe told The Sun, as reported by Fox News, that while the 37-year-old Meghan and Pippa have many things in common, one thing they didn't share was their feeling for Prince Harry.
"After the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William, there was a discussion there was something romantic between Harry and Pippa, which was incorrect," Larcombe said.
"it's quite funny to think that Harry is now married to somebody who is quite similar in temperament, personality, and bubbliness to Pippa. Pippa has happily accepted the celebrity world in a way that Kate hasn't, which is to Kate's credit," Larcombe concluded.
Prince Harry was in a relationship with Duchess Meghan at the time of Pippa's wedding to James Matthews in 2017, but Pippa's family reportedly requested the Duchess of Sussex to sit out the ceremony to avoid stealing Pippa's thunder.
Meghan later joined Harry at the evening reception at the Middletons' home.
Despite their similarities, an insider told the outlet that Pippa isn't a fan of Meghan.
"On records, Pippa and Meghan seem like a match made in heaven, as they are both good cooks, enjoy exercise and are wealthy moms with small baby sons," a source said.
"Reality check is she is never going to be more than an American duchess married to Prince Harry who was hurtful to Pippa's sister and who wants to rewrite the rules for the monarchy in the 21st century."
"Pippa is way too savvy to fall for all of that. Pippa will be more than capable of dealing with Meghan," the insider continued.
"She is a seasoned old Marlburian brought up with good manners, clever and tough enough not to let light in on her sisterly frustrations with the Duchess of Sussex, particularly over the treatment Meghan meted out to Kate."
Royal expert Leslie Carroll said, "I think they're very different women. They seem to get along very well as professionals, as two duchesses who are going to be working together on charitable things. But they do have very different personalities. Kate is obviously very British. She's very reserved and quiet. She's going to be the future queen, so she's doing everything she's supposed to do. And in comes this whirlwind of an American who is ambitious and has a social conscience." (ANI)

