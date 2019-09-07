Meghan Markle attends yoga class after arriving in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Meghan Markle was spotted taking a yoga class to beat her jet lag after arriving in New York City on Friday.

According to People, the Duchess of Sussex along with one of her friends headed to Modo Yoga which specialises in hot yoga classes in NYC's West Village neighborhood.

She attended the class along with 60 other people who already were present there.

"There were lots of sweet, knowing smiles" among some of the respectful patrons, a source told People.

Meghan has been long associated with yoga as she advocates for the spiritual practice with her mom Doria Ragland.

"She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York. It was the perfect remedy for jet lag," the source added.

This isn't the first time that she has indulged in yoga to beat travel fatigue. During Meghan and Prince Harry's royal tour, she talked about eliminating travel tiredness with morning yoga.

Markle is currently in the United States to pay a visit to her close friend Serena Williams. The royal will cheer on her pal, who is playing in the final of the US Open on Saturday. (ANI)

