Meghan Markle 'can't wait' to reunite with Prince Harry after his solo engagements

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Duchess Meghan Markle who is on a tour to South Africa along with husband Prince Harry and son Archie said that she "can't wait" to reunite with Harry after he went for solo engagements.

In an interview during one of her tour engagements, Markle told reporters, "Being able to be in Africa and South Africa--it's my first time being in this country--has been really powerful, and Harry has continued on in a couple other countries--we are reuniting today, which I can't wait for, I miss him so much!" cited E! News.

While Harry is away in different regions of Africa, Archie is always near her. She shared that her engagements were arranged with the 5-month-old in mind. "Oh my goodness, well, we're doing well. I think the schedule--they have been very kind to me because everything is based around Archie's feed times," she explained. "So it's a full plate, but we're making it work. It's worth it."

Amid taking care of her son, the Duchess also managed a Skype session with Harry and school students and delivered speeches on gender equality, reported the outlet. (ANI)

