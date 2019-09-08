Meghan Markle and Serena William (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan Markle and Serena William (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan Markle cheers for friend Serena Williams in US Open final

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was present at the US Open Finals on Saturday to cheer and show support for her dear friend and ace tennis star Serena Williams.
The royal mother was all smiles when she was spotted cheering for her friend at Arthur Ashe Stadium, sitting in front of Anna Wintour and behind Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, to watch her friend playing against Bianca Andreescu in the final, reported People.
The outing comes just after the 38-year old Duchess' first overseas trip without her 4-month-old son, Archie. On Friday, Meghan made an unexpected last-minute trip aboard a commercial flight from London, People confirmed. Prince Harry remained home looking after their little bundle of joy.
Meghan is expected to return to Britain at the end of the weekend.
"It is a last-minute trip," a source told The Times, reported People, which broke the story of the royal's plans. "Excited to support her friend, and then come back."
This is not the first time that Meghan has attended Serena's match. In July, she and some of her friends watched Serena's match at the Wimbledon Championships. She then joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the women's final.
Williams said that having Meghan's support and friendship "is great," telling reporters during her post-match press conference in July: "She's such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what."
The tennis star continued: "It's so good to have people like that, just to know," adding that Meghan, 37, is "such a fan of the sport." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Jenelle Evans, David Eason look effortlessly stylish at New York...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): With New York Fashion Week in full swing, celebrities are flocking to the glamorous shows and hottest parties.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:37 IST

Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland slam Donald Trump for not working...

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 8 (ANI): While promoting their film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the Venice Film Festival, singer Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland blasted out as American President Donald Trump.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:32 IST

Celebrities wish 'legendary' Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, scores of celebrities extended warm wishes to the singer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 16:08 IST

B-town mourns demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Passing away of veteran criminal lawyer and Union law minister Ram Jethmalani led to an outpouring of emotions from Bollywood celebrities who took to social media to pay their respect and mourn the demise of the lawyer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:42 IST

Here's when Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' will release

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): After giving a stellar performance in 'Mulk', Taapsee Pannu yet again reunites with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha for 'Thappad' set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Kanye West taking his Sunday Service to Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Rapper Kanye West is all set to take his Sunday Service to his home town, Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:13 IST

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz make their first red carpet appearance as couple

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Supermodel Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz who tied the knot last month made their debut red carpet appearance on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:08 IST

Gillian Anderson cast as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown' Season 4

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): 'The X-Files' star Gillian Anderson has been roped in to essay the role of young Margaret Thatcher in the drama series 'The Crown' for season four.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Dev Patel accidentally elbowed Tilda Swinton during 'David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor Dev Patel accidentally elbowed his co-star Tilda Swinton while shooting their new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:04 IST

Kevin Hart's car lacked key safety features: experts

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's car was missing important safety features that could have averted many of the injuries he suffered in the car accident earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Shah Rukh Khan refutes reports claiming signing of films

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Refuting media reports doing rounds "behind his back" that he has signed some movies, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said that he is not aware as to when he "surreptitiously" signed so many films.

Read More
iocl