Meghan Markle claims royal family is 'perpetuating falsehoods about us'

Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): Meghan Markle did not hold back her feelings toward Buckingham Palace and claimed that the royal family is "perpetuating falsehoods" about them in a new teaser for American talk show host Oprah Winfrey's upcoming tell-all interview.

On Wednesday, CBS released yet another sneak peek of the Meghan and Prince Harry's interview, in which the former 'Suits' actor accused the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods" about the couple.

This accusation came to light when Oprah asked Meghan, "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?" to which Meghan said that "there's a lot that's been lost already" in regards to her relationship with the royal family.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," the Duchess of Sussex said in the clip.

"And if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean -- there's a lot that has been lost already," she added.

As per Variety, Oprah's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to air on Sunday on CBS and promises to dive into the couple's experience with royal life, handling the public eye, and their future goals.

The CBS special will feature a wide-ranging interview between Oprah and Meghan on subjects spanning from "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure."



Harry will later join the women to discuss "their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery will executive produce, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

Oprah is no stranger to the couple. She was a guest at their 2018 wedding in England. Apart from attending Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding at Windsor Castle, Oprah is also one of the couple's neighbours in their Montecito, California neighbourhood, where they moved last summer.

Oprah is also teaming up with the Duke of Sussex for a mental health docuseries for Apple TV+. In a 2019 interview with podcast host Bryony Gordon, Harry said the series, which will premiere this spring, will unveil examples of "human spirit fighting back from the darkest places."

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry had announced that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Santa Barbara, California, and are expecting their second child.

Apart from the upcoming interview, the pair struck a major multi-year deal with Netflix in September that will see them developing documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows, and children's series.

They also recently launched a podcast on Spotify under their Archwell Audio production company, with the goal of building "community through shared experience, narratives, and values."

Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. (ANI)

