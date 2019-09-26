Meghan Markle donates baby Archie's clothes to South Africa charity

Washington DC [USA], Sept 26 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and son Prince Archie, donated her son's clothes to a South Africa charity.

According to E-News, the 38-year-old Duchess brought a large duffle bag that was full of Archie's clothes. The items included two of his tiny white vests -- one featured the words "The Future" while the other had the Invictus Games logo.

She then visited the Mothers2Mothers organisation in Cape Town to donate them.

Meghan, who was not accompanied by her son during the charity event, joked that her son would've probably gotten "crabby" if he joined her on this trip. "I can't be the only one sitting here," Meghan quipped.

"I think if Archie were here and we had all these toys in the middle and I made him sit in a chair it would be so unfair," she said. (ANI)

