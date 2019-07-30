Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle faces backlash over British Vogue collaboration

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who recently collaborated with British Vogue to unveil the September issue of the magazine, is still facing criticism.
There were several users on Twitter who wanted to know why Meghan had not included Queen Elizabeth II among her list of ladies (the magazine cover includes 15 brilliant female changemakers), or even a doctor or nurse, a teacher, lawyer.
Others wondered why the Duchess had skipped out on meeting US President Donald Trump during his recent state visit, citing her maternity leave as the reason for her absence.
Piers Morgan, who is known for hot take on the Duchess, slammed her and called her "shamelessly hypocritical for her super-woke Vogue stunt" in a scathing op-ed for the Daily Mail and as cited by E-News, lashing out at her "greatest hits of virtue-signalling" while she excluded the entire male population from the cover and promoted Brand Meghan rather than promoting Brand Britain.
The magazine, in the latest edition, previewed fashion for the upcoming fall/winter season.
This is the first time that a member of the British Royal family guest-edited the esteemed fashion book, and also anyone had been brought aboard to guest-edit the pivotal issue.
And it is absolutely true that Meghan did her job in a great manner. She took the opportunity to shift the magazine's usual fashion-forward focus to something a bit deeper and titled the issue as "Forces for Change," placing women who had a laudable impact in recent times and who are set to reshape society in radical and positive ways in the future.
The Duchess even turned down the opportunity to appear on the cover herself--"In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project," Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, said--she, instead, put the spotlight on "the women she admires," including Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and climate change campaigner and student Greta Thunberg, among many others.
It was Meghan's decision to profile inspirational women on the cover as she highlighted issues of gender inequality and expressed her outspoken feminist views.
"These last seven months have been a rewarding process...to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes, and people making an impact in the world today," Meghan said in a statement released by the Royal Family.
"Through this lens, I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the forces for change they'll find within these pages," the statement added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:53 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Maharashtra CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax free

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As Maharashtra cabinet made Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' tax-free on Tuesday, the actor took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 22:16 IST

Lilly Singh reveals piece of advice from Dwayne Johnson before...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh who is all set to start her late-night show 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh,' gets an interesting piece of advice from actor-wrestler Dwayne Johnson.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:41 IST

Kelly Rowland opens up about maintaining work-life balance

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland, whose career is taking an upsurge, opened up about balancing musical career and family life, which, the singer says, is still challenging.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:55 IST

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hot lip lock sets fire in the ocean

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): It can't get hotter than this! Singer Shawn Mendes and his rumoured girlfriend Camila Cabello were spotted locking lips in Miami.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:50 IST

Here are few Hollywood A-listers who will show up at Global...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): The eighth annual Global Citizen Festival is around the corner and some of the Hollywood's A-listers are already making headlines.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:51 IST

'Super 30' exempted from SGST in Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday decided to exempt 'Super 30' from the state goods and services tax (SGST).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:46 IST

'Enni Soni' teaser from 'Saaho' out now!

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The teaser of song 'Enni Soni' from movie 'Saaho' was released today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:31 IST

Sonam, Anil Kapoor share heartfelt birthday wishes for Anand Ahuja

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): As Anand Ahuja turns a year older today, his wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anil Kapoor wished him in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 18:01 IST

B-town stars irked at brutality meted out to Mumbai dog, sign petition

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): The news of a stray dog ruthlessly beaten in Mumbai has gone viral and the film fraternity has joined hands to raise awareness about it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:36 IST

Wishes pour in as Sonu Nigam turns 46

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Singer Sonu Nigam, who has ruled over our heart with his melodious voice, turned 46 on Tuesday, a day which was made special for the singer by his friends and colleagues from B-town.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:05 IST

Carissa Pinkston admits lying about being transgender to avoid...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Model Carissa Pinkston recently came under fire for falsely coming out as a transgender in an attempt to avoid backlash after posting a series of transphobic comments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:55 IST

Katy Perry loses 'Dark Horse' copyright suit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry who was engaged in a legal trial concerning one of her songs to be infringing the copyright, has lost the suit.

Read More
iocl