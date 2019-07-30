Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle had this specific request for British Vogue's cover!

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Meghan Markle recently added turning an editor to her list of many accomplishments after serving as the very first guest editor of British Vogue's September issue.
The issue's title is 'Forces for Change' and the content focuses on powerful women. Among the group of women are actors and models, politicians and authors, and advocates for everything from diversity and mental health to climate change and voting rights. The upcoming issue will also feature a candid conversation between Meghan and former First Lady Michelle Obama.
While the former 'Suits' actor doesn't appear on the cover herself, the women she chose are front and centre. That wasn't the only big decision she was making behind the scenes.
When planning the cover shoot for the fashion magazine's September issue, the Duchess of Sussex had a specific request for photographer Peter Lindbergh, reported E! News.
Meghan gave Lindbergh special instructions before the women had their pictures taken for the issue: She wanted to see their natural freckles!
"My instructions from the duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" Lindbergh told the magazine, noting he spoke to Meghan over the phone on the morning of the New York shoot.
"Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles," he added.
In fact, it seemed like the royal and the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, were in complete agreement about hiring Lindbergh for the job.
"It was one of those brilliantly spontaneous moments when HRH The Duchess of Sussex and I had exactly the same idea at exactly the same time," Enninful said.
"Peter sees beauty in real people, in real situations. He makes everybody feel their best," Enninful added.
Meghan's request is a no stranger to the royal admirers. After all, the royal worked with Lindbergh for her 2017 cover story with Vanity Fair.
"I've always loved my freckles," she told the magazine at that time, noting that she was "thrilled to work with Peter because he rarely retouches and he believes in such little makeup."
"I gave him a big hug and said, 'I am so excited to work with you because I know we will finally be able to see my freckles!'" she added.
Fans could also spot Meghan's freckles on her wedding day. In addition, Meghan previously noted that having her freckles removed from a photo was a "pet peeve."
"To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photoshoot," she told Allure in 2017, as cited by E! News.
"For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: A face without freckles is a night without stars," she added.
Meghan is the first person to edit a September issue of British Vogue. She didn't appear on the magazine's cover, but she helped choose the 15 "brilliant female changemakers" who did.
The women have all "had a laudable impact in recent times" and "are set to reshape society in radical and positive ways in the future."
The cover stars include: Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, Christy Turlington, Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech, Ramla Ali, SineadBurke, Francesca Hayward, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
In addition, Prince Harry interviewed Dr. Jane Goodall for the upcoming issue. Fans can find the September issue on newsstands from August 2. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:57 IST

Paul Walter Hauser being eyed to join Emma Stone in 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): Actor Paul Walter Hauser is being eyed to come onboard Emma Stone starrer Disney's 'Cruella'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 08:32 IST

Abigail Breslin to play Matt Damon's daughter in 'Stillwater'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American actor Abigail Breslin is all set to join Matt Damon for an upcoming film 'Stillwater' with Tom McCarthy in the director's chair.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:34 IST

La La Anthony praises estranged husband Carmelo

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): TV star and author La La Anthony is sticking up for her basketball player husband Carmelo Anthony's skills on the court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:14 IST

Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety in heartwarming post

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): 'Tiny Dancer' singer Elton John, who struggled with serious drug problems, on Sunday celebrated 29 years of sobriety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 22:04 IST

Gigi, Bella Hadid set the temperature soaring in Greece

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): It seems that the scorching heat could not stop sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid from flaunting their hour-glass figures while celebrating the birthday of their third sister Alana Hadid in Mykonos, Greece.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:29 IST

Ashley Tisdale says she's not ready for motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29(ANI): Ashley Tisdale, who shot to fame as Sharpay from the popular series 'High School Musical', has revealed that she is not ready to start a family.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:26 IST

Sonakshi's favourite track 'Saans Toh Le Le' from 'Khandaani...

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): Another crazy number from Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Khandaani Shafakhana' is out and it would make you groove.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:19 IST

Scores of celebrities greet Sanjay Dutt who turned 60

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): As Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt turned 60, an array of celebrities flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 20:17 IST

Udit Narayan seeks police's help over death threats

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan, who claims to have been getting threat calls for the last one month from an unknown number, has lodged a complaint against the caller at Amboli Police station in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:46 IST

Sunil Gavaskar visits sets of '83' in England

New Delhi (India) July 29 (ANI): The sets of Ranveer Singh starrer '83' had a special guest on Monday. The guest was none other than 'little master' Sunil Gavaskar who visited the team in England.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:21 IST

'Prasthanam' teaser: Sanjay Dutt takes charge in epic political drama

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Celebrations turned double for Bollywood's 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt who revealed the teaser of his forthcoming Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Prasthanam' on his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:47 IST

Anushka Sharma goes spunky in black for latest magazine cover

New Delhi (India), July 29 (ANI): Setting the temperature soaring, Bollywood's diva Anushka Sharma is stealing hearts as she turned cover girl for the August issue of 'Filmfare' magazine.

Read More
iocl