Meghan Markle makes debut at 'Trooping the Colour' after welcoming baby Archie

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is currently on her maternity leave, made her debut at annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday on Saturday.

The Duchess of Sussex made wore a navy ensemble, designed by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller and paired it with a matching hat by Noel Stewart. She rode in a carriage with her husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to a report by People, throughout their ride, the royal group smiled and chatted with each other as they made their way to the parade route.

The royal couple welcomed their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 ahead of their first anniversary.

Aside from the family's first outing as a trio two days after Archie's birth, Megan has stayed out of the public eye and has been spending some quality time with her baby. (ANI)

