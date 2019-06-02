Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate Pride Month

Washington D.C. [USA], June 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off Pride Month on Saturday with a sweet post dedicated to the LGBTQ community.

The royal couple shared a collage of images, including one of them featuring Harry's late mother Princess Diana on their Instagram account in honour of Pride Month, which kicks off on June 1 in U.K. and U.S.

"Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us: For the month of June we "proudly" shine a light on PRIDE. This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future," the caption read.

Celebrating the LGBTQ community, they wrote, "love is love."

"We stand with you and support you Because it's very simple: love is love," the caption further read.



Harry's late mother has repeatedly used her royal status to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS and campaign for better treatment for patients.

Last month, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained that they were only following organisations on Instagram that work to "promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection," with a changing list to reflect charities surrounding different causes each month, reported People.

They unfollowed the royal members Instagram accounts -- including Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton's account), Clarence House (the account of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and even The Royal Family (which represents the Queen and other members of the family).

During his visit to a London YMCA, Harry met with Mermaids CEO Susie Green. The U.K. charity is a leader in supporting transgender children, and Harry wanted to highlight the organisation's work as part of the Royal Foundation's ongoing efforts in the field of mental health.

Green told the outlet that Harry's invitation to the roundtable discussion convened by The Royal Foundation's "Heads Together" campaign was "quite heartening, bearing in mind that there is such controversy and we are attacked regularly."

"I think it's always really important to young people to see that people with the authority and credibility that Prince Harry has are supporting them and are listening and acknowledging the fact that they exist," Green said.

Prince William has also extended his support for the community, posing for the cover of Attitude magazine in June 2016. (ANI)

