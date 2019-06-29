Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie Harrison
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie Harrison

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire third nanny for Archie

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 23:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired a third nanny in six weeks to take care for their son Archie after the previous two stopped working for the royal couple amid rumours that Duchess of Sussex is difficult to work for.
Royal sources explained that the choice of a nanny is a highly personal decision and the couple might just want to get the right one for their child, reported Fox News.
However, several royal watchers speculated that the nanny rotation, among a number of staff changes for the Duchess of Sussex, was another sign that Meghan is difficult to work for.
Sources close to the couple said that nanny for the baby was a personal matter and that Buckingham Palace does not comment on staff hiring.
"Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby's life. The first nanny was a night nurse," the source said.
"But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right. It's deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents," the source added.
Earlier this month, Harper's Bazaar reported that a new "British-born female nanny" had been hired but is "not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends."
The magazine added that the nanny is expected to provide "additional support" on the couple's autumn tour to Southern Africa because they are planning to take Archie along with them.
Last November, Meghan's PA Melissa Touabti quit after six months of working amid reports that she had been reduced to tears. Weeks later the pair's private secretary Samantha Cohen also resigned after 17 years with the Royals. In January, the former 'Suits' actor's female bodyguard departed after six months. Assistant private secretaries Amy Pickerall and Heather Wong also left in recent weeks.
Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo worked as William and Kate's nanny in 2014 when Prince George was eight months old. In his early months, George was taken care of by William and Harry's former nanny Jessie Webb. Maria now also takes care of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (ANI)

