Meghan Markle, Prince Harry never-seen-before pictures to mark engagement anniversary

Washington D.C [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked their special day by sharing an adorable snap with the world.

Two years ago on this day the royal couple officially announced their engagement.

To celebrate the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an Instagram post containing three pictures.

The first photo showed both of them all smiles with Meghan showing off her engagement ring, the second one is a never-seen-before image from their wedding and the last picture is a sweet family photo, featuring their son Archie.

"On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world," wrote the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The announcement of the royal couple came back in 2017 at the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace after which they tied the knots on May 19, 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their little bundle of joy, baby Archie just before their one-year anniversary on May 6, this year.

The royalties are currently planning a sic weeks off for some "much-needed family time," reported People magazine, according to Fox News.

"The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time," a royal source told the publication. (ANI)

