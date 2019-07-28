Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry restrict neighbors from speaking to them

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): It seems like the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to maintain a distance from their new neighbours.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved to their Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor estate where the couple's handlers warned all those living around to keep away from them, according to a report quoted by Page six.
They have been also asked not to offer any neighbourly favours including babysitting.
Any sort of wishing including good morning is also banned for commoners and also they aren't allowed to leave mails in the mailbox.
An angry resident told Page Six, "It's extraordinary. We've never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully."
He added, "We aren't told how to behave around the Queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her."
The Home Park and Great Park neighbourhood on the Windsor estate is home to around 400 people, including the Queen's right-hand, Angela Kelly. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:28 IST

Anne Hathaway starrer 'Modern Love' to stream on Amazon Prime

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway is all set to star in Amazon Prime's new romantic comedy series 'Modern Love' which will start streaming on October 18 this year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:00 IST

Cardi B misses baby Kulture's first steps

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B's darling daughter is growing up fast and recently took her first steps. However, the 'Money' singer sadly missed the big moment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:50 IST

Ethan Hawke helped daughter Maya to land role in 'Once Upon a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Actress Maya Hawke who is playing one of Charles Manson's family members in the upcoming film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' revealed that it was her star father Ethan Hawke who helped her land the role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:43 IST

Meghan Markle's half-brother urges Queen to resolve their family feud

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. urged the Queen to resolve their family feud.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:38 IST

Javed Akhtar asks Shekhar Kapoor to see 'a good psychiatrist'

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): A recent tweet from noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur got him engaged in a war of words with renowned lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:13 IST

Alex Rodriguez celebrates his birthday with Yankees-themed bash

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): After an epic party in Miami in honour of fiancee Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday, the couple had another bash celebrating the 44th birthday of former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:07 IST

Letter to PM: Anurag Kashyap slams Govt, mocks trolls

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): After a criminal complaint was lodged against the 9 of the 49 signatories who addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on increasing incidents of mob lynching in the country, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up on Twitter on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:04 IST

Kim Kardashian shares pictures with inmates ahead of 'Kim...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): While maintaining her hold on beauty and fashion, Kim Kardashian is all geared up for a documentary with the prison inmates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 11:26 IST

Rishi Kapoor feels Raj Kapoor, Shankar-Jaikishan should be...

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The legacy of one of the greatest showman of Hindi cinema, Raj Kapoor as well as popular composer duo Shankar Jaikishan, whose contribution to the Indian film industry is immense, continues to remain strong.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:49 IST

Upset over A$AP Rocky's detention, fan threatens to blow up...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): A fan upset over rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington DC.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:15 IST

MTV might remove Michael Jackson's name from it's Vanguard Award

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI) : The ongoing controversy over late pop icon Michael Jackson's documentary 'Leaving Neverland' might get MTV to remove his name from the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' presented during Video Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 10:09 IST

Orlando Bloom thinks he's too old to play Legolas in 'Lord of the Rings'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Actor Orlando Bloom, who became a household name with his portrayal of Legolas in 'Lord of the Rings', no longer feels that he will play the character again in the Amazon series.

Read More
iocl