Meghan Markle, Prince Harry restrict neighbors from speaking to them

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): It seems like the royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish to maintain a distance from their new neighbours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently moved to their Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor estate where the couple's handlers warned all those living around to keep away from them, according to a report quoted by Page six.

They have been also asked not to offer any neighbourly favours including babysitting.

Any sort of wishing including good morning is also banned for commoners and also they aren't allowed to leave mails in the mailbox.

An angry resident told Page Six, "It's extraordinary. We've never heard anything like it. Everyone who lives on the estate works for the royals and knows how to behave respectfully."

He added, "We aren't told how to behave around the Queen like this. She's very happy for people to greet her."

The Home Park and Great Park neighbourhood on the Windsor estate is home to around 400 people, including the Queen's right-hand, Angela Kelly. (ANI)

