Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite in South Africa to wrap up royal tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): After travelling to Botswana, Angola, and Malawi, Prince Harry finally reunited with Meghan Markle, who stayed back in South Africa with her 5-month-old son, Archie, for the final day of their royal tour.

The reunion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes a day after Harry released an emotional statement against the "ruthless" treatment he says wife Meghan received in the British tabloid press. And the couple put on a united front as they tackled the day's events together.

The 28-year-old Duchess, who wore a white shirt dress along with Prince Harry, began the last day of their tour visiting the township of Tembisa near Johannesburg, where they met inspiring local young entrepreneurs, who are addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in the country, reported People.

At the end of the event, they both made personal speeches.

"I've got to be honest. It is a bit of a whirlwind to cover five countries in nine days, but what a place and what a community to finish on here in Tembisa," said Harry.

He also spoke candidly about his love for Africa, saying: "I have often talked about Africa as my second home, and I've often been asked why I love it so much. Well, over these last nine days I have been trying to put my feelings and experiences into words, which is not easy!"

"Last night I returned from my third visit to the fourth poorest country in the world - Malawi. Despite extreme hardship and ongoing challenges on so many levels, people are generous. They are strong, humble and incredibly optimistic," he continued.

"And as I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I've learned here - the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship - is something that I can pass on to him."

Meghan then stepped up to the mic to address the crowd.

"On our last day here in South Africa, thank you all so much. As my husband said so eloquently, you really have been such an inspiration for us," she said.

"And being here today and every level of what we've seen, the holistic approach to how you've energized and mobilized each other to be part of a bigger change."

She also praised the women of Blossom Care Solutions, saying: "On a personal note, seeing the work being done at Blossom is incredible. Enabling these women to have the power to own the company is amazing. There's so much talent here." (ANI)

