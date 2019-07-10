Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry "want a big family", "second pregnancy announcement" to come soon

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 20:46 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who recently welcomed their son Archie, are already thinking ahead to baby number two.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, as cited by Fox News, royal author Katie Nicholl stated that the couple is "loving parenthood" and are planning on giving their baby boy a sibling as soon as next year.
Speaking about how the royal watchers are already speculating about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have another child, Katie said, "I think it's probably a little premature to be speaking about a second baby."
"That said, sources close to the couple told me that they really would love to have a big family," Katie added.
Describing the couple as "amazing parents", the royal expert added, "They absolutely want siblings for Archie, so possibly we will have a pregnancy announcement for Meghan and Harry sometime next year."
"But for the moment, the focus is obviously on Archie," Katie said.
Coral's spokesperson John Hill had even slashed the odds on Meghan having another baby next year after being "inundated" with bets from fans.
The odds of the royal couple welcoming another little one into the family in 2020 are now 10-11.
Coral spokesperson John Hill commented, "We have been inundated over the last few days with bets on Harry and Meghan having a second baby in 2020, and as always with gambles of this kind, there is seldom smoke without fire."
After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their second child Princess Charlotte less than two years after their child Prince George was born.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie on May 6 and celebrated his royal christening over the weekend. (ANI)

