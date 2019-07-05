Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's son Archie's godparents will be kept a secret

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 12:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who recently welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor into the world, have decided to keep their baby boy's godparents private.
Buckingham Palace shared the news in an official statement about Meghan and Harry's two-month-old son's christening, reported People.
"The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private," the statement read.
While royal fans will not get to know the identity of Archie's godparents, they will get to see sweet moments from the baby's boy christening, which is set to take place on July 6.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton," Buckingham Palace said in the statement.
"Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July," the statement added.
The baptism will take place in Queen Elizabeth's private chapel at Windsor Castle, a location the royal couple chose because they "wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty," a source close to the pair told the outlet.
The gathering will be attended by nearly 25 close family members and friends. Photos and portraits will be released the next day. The royal christenings are typically a private affair, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance of it.
"This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world," said the source.
The venue is a deeply personal spot for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The room was first created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. It was later destroyed by the catastrophic Windsor fire in 1992 and rebuilt with modern touches in 1994.
The St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle was the place where Meghan and Harry tied the knot in May 2018. Harry was also christened in the same venue in 1984.
The timing of Archie's baptism follows closely to the christenings of Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children.
Prince George's christening took place in late October (more than three months after he was born) at the Chapel Royal in London's St. James's Palace. Princess Charlotte's baptism was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk.
Prince Louis was christened at the same venue as his older brother in July 2018, about three months after his world debut.
Although Harry skipped taking a formal paternity leave, he has made several appearances in the weeks since his baby boy, including a short trip to the Netherlands to launch the countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games and a visit to Rome, where he played in a charity polo match.
However, Meghan has largely stayed away from the spotlight to focus on motherhood.
Meghan and Harry made their first joint appearance as parents at Trooping the Colour celebration in honour of the Queen's birthday in early June. The couple was all smiles as they arrived at the celebration in the same carriage.
The proud parents shared a glimpse of their newborn on Father's Day, posting a photo on Instagram featuring Archie peering at the camera from the arms of Harry. (ANI)

