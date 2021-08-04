Meghan Markle receives birthday wishes from royal family

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle might have received a plethora of wishes on her 40th birthday on Wednesday, but it's the special birthday wishes from the royal family that has been creating a buzz on social media.

As per E! News, despite reports of family tension, the royal members have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to mark Meghan's special day.

The royal members including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II took to their official Twitter handles, to share mesmerising pictures of the duchess and sent their best wishes on her big day.

The official Twitter account representing Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of Meghan during her 2018 tour of Fiji, and captioned the post, "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"





For the occasion, the monarch's (Queen Elizabeth II) Twitter account posted a series of photos, including images of Meghan with her husband Prince Harry, their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and even a snap with the Queen herself.

A special message alongside the pictures read, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"



Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also extended heartfelt wishes to Meghan by sharing another stunning picture of the birthday girl on their official Twitter account, writing, "Wishing the Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."



As per E! News, Meghan is celebrating her special day, with Harry and their two children, Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in their California home. (ANI)

