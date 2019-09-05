Photographer Peter Lindbergh with Rihanna (Picture courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan Markle, Rihanna and others mourn death of photographer Peter Lindbergh

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Celebrities are mourning the death of much loved and acclaimed fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh who died on Tuesday at the age of 74.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74," a statement on his Instagram account read.
"He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jeremy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren. He leaves a big void," the statement read further.
Since news of his death broke, several celebrities have expressed their condolences including Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle whom he photographed for Vanity Fair in 2017 and more recently collaborated with her on the September issue of British Vogue.
"The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest-edited," the SussexRoyal Instagram account read.
"There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. 'Forces for Change' was the [sic] one of the esteemed photographer's final published projects. He will be deeply missed," it read further.
Rihanna also paid tribute to the late photographer and tweeted alongside a photo of her embracing Lindbergh "I still can't believe this. We lost a legend today man!"
Supermodel Naomi Campbell wrote that she was "broken beyond words."
"@therealpeterlindbergh your vitality , your animated Smile ... your kindness and generosity of giving me your home in Paris while mine was being put together !! Oh Peter so many memories of 33 years that my heart right now cannot tell .... MAY YOU BE WITH PAPA RESTING WITH THE HIGHEST #ALWAYSAGENTLEMAN."
Irina Shayk, catwalk star, reflected on her first photoshoot with Lindbergh. "He told me the shoot was over, and that's when he snapped the photo. I was excited, and also scared to shoot with him for the first time. That image actually became a huge print, that was brought to me months after," she recalled on Instagram.
"Since that day I really fell in love with Peter. He was just like a little kid, who loved to eat, laugh and have fun," she wrote. (ANI)

iocl