Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle selfie-snapper says he had 'no idea she was there' during Wimbledon match

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:42 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): A tennis fan has been accused of invading Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's privacy during the match at Wimbledon, which she attended to cheer for her friend Serena Williams.
The fan, Hasan Hasanov was warned earlier to not take pictures from the row which was in front of the royal's VIP seat. However, he told The Sun, "I had no idea she was there!"
He further explained he was just clicking snaps on his iPhone with the players in the background and was baffled to be asked by a minder: "Please give them privacy."
"I honestly couldn't really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals and, if I did, I'd ask first. I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action," he was quoted as saying by Fox News.
The Duchess caused a stir when fans were ordered not to take pictures as she sat with two female friends in the royal box on July 4.
The Duchess of Sussex's guard warned off several fans who were sitting nearby from clicking selfies during the match.
At one point, the protection officer spoke to a spectator, seated two rows in front of Meghan to not click pictures and selfies but it seems that the man was just trying to click a selfie with the match in the background and not a picture of the Duchess.
Sally Jones, a sports presenter, who was sitting in the same row as Meghan, got a tap on the shoulder from the officer, who asked her not to take pictures of the Duchess.
The 64-year-old sports presenter confessed that she was taking pictures of Serena and had not realized that the Duchess was seated nearby. She said: "I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:34 IST

Meghan Markle gave 'DJ Idris Elba' setlist for her wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception party couldn't help but groove to the numbers played at the ceremony- all thanks to Idris Elba.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:06 IST

Disney cancels Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants 3' premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Following the death of Cameron Boyce, Disney announced the cancellation of the red carpet premiere of 'Descendants 3' and will honour the actor by donating to non-profit, that the late actor was involved in.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Holland Taylor joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actor Holland Taylor has joined the cast of the multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' and will play the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:05 IST

Seth Rogen jokes about singing with Beyonce, says "must be big...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Seth Rogen, who is known for his hilarious responses and witty comebacks, joked about singing with Beyonce for the upcoming film 'The Long King' and said that it "must be a big deal for her."

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:38 IST

Olivia Culpo opens up about struggle with depression

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Adding to the list of celebrities who have opened up about their struggles with depression is American model Olivia Culpo.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 16:33 IST

Probe in fraud case against Sonakshi to continue after reviewing...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): After Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the allegations levelled against her by an organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak stated that they have received documents fr

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde blessed with baby girl!

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday welcomed a baby girl!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:32 IST

Jenelle Evans wanted publicity, husband to not face animal...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The Columbus County Sheriff's office has announced that Jenelle Evans' husband who allegedly killed their dog, Nugget, will not face any animal cruelty charges and added that Evans' filed the report for "publicity".

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Poorna Jagannathan joins Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy's cast

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Mindy Kaling has called Poorna Jagannathan on board to join the cast of her upcoming Netflix wedding comedy film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:18 IST

Haven't been on a date for 35 years, reveals Diane Keaton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Veteran Hollywood actor Diane Keaton recently opened up about her dating life and said that she had not gone on a single date for 35 years!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:02 IST

Alia Bhatt records song for 'Sadak 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Actress Alia Bhatt who is all set to kick start the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak 2', recorded the scratch version for a song which will feature in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 13:44 IST

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to cheating allegations levelled against her

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): "Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man," Sonakshi Sinha tweeted in response to the allegations levelled against her by an event organiser, accusing the actor of accepting payment for an event she did not attend.

Read More
iocl