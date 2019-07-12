Meghan Markle selfie-snapper says he had 'no idea she was there' during Wimbledon match

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): A tennis fan has been accused of invading Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's privacy during the match at Wimbledon, which she attended to cheer for her friend Serena Williams.

The fan, Hasan Hasanov was warned earlier to not take pictures from the row which was in front of the royal's VIP seat. However, he told The Sun, "I had no idea she was there!"

He further explained he was just clicking snaps on his iPhone with the players in the background and was baffled to be asked by a minder: "Please give them privacy."

"I honestly couldn't really care less about taking a picture of Meghan, Harry or any of the royals and, if I did, I'd ask first. I was much more interested in getting a video of Roger Federer in action," he was quoted as saying by Fox News.

The Duchess caused a stir when fans were ordered not to take pictures as she sat with two female friends in the royal box on July 4.

The Duchess of Sussex's guard warned off several fans who were sitting nearby from clicking selfies during the match.

At one point, the protection officer spoke to a spectator, seated two rows in front of Meghan to not click pictures and selfies but it seems that the man was just trying to click a selfie with the match in the background and not a picture of the Duchess.

Sally Jones, a sports presenter, who was sitting in the same row as Meghan, got a tap on the shoulder from the officer, who asked her not to take pictures of the Duchess.

The 64-year-old sports presenter confessed that she was taking pictures of Serena and had not realized that the Duchess was seated nearby. She said: "I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request." (ANI)

