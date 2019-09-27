Meghan Markle speaks about motherhood at a meeting with women business leaders

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and little son Archie, spoke about how women and especially mothers can be role models when she met women business leaders during her tour.

The 38-year-old Meghan, who is a consistent campaigner for the empowerment of young women and girls, chatted with women founders of tech companies in a private meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, reported People.

"We acknowledged the importance of not just education for girls but being role models for boys -- that we are women who are influential and who boys can look up to as well," said Naadiya Moosajee, who has a two-year-old son.

"We both have sons, and we were bearing in mind that we are not just role models for girls but boys -- and not just our sons, but generally in public too," she added.

The meeting between the business leaders took place under the auspices of the UK-South Africa tech hub.

Moosajee, co-founder of Womhub and WomEng -- which deliver programmes to get women and girls into STEM careers like engineering and technology, said their conversation "didn't feel hierarchical with a princess in the room, but it was women gathered together having a chat about the struggles we have, as well as the things we need to do to move forward and grow and change our societies."

Matsi Modise, the founder of skills training company Simodisa, shared how Meghan spoke about navigating the delicate balance of career and family life -- and how she is continuing to champion the issues that were important to her before being a member of the Royal Family.

"She talked about being a mother and having duties as a Duchess and fulfilling what her heart desires -- and that it can't just fade away now that you're a Duchess," says Modise. "That you have to be true to who you are." (ANI)

