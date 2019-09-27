Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle speaks about motherhood at a meeting with women business leaders

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:22 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is currently on a 10-day tour of South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and little son Archie, spoke about how women and especially mothers can be role models when she met women business leaders during her tour.
The 38-year-old Meghan, who is a consistent campaigner for the empowerment of young women and girls, chatted with women founders of tech companies in a private meeting in Cape Town on Wednesday, reported People.
"We acknowledged the importance of not just education for girls but being role models for boys -- that we are women who are influential and who boys can look up to as well," said Naadiya Moosajee, who has a two-year-old son.
"We both have sons, and we were bearing in mind that we are not just role models for girls but boys -- and not just our sons, but generally in public too," she added.
The meeting between the business leaders took place under the auspices of the UK-South Africa tech hub.
Moosajee, co-founder of Womhub and WomEng -- which deliver programmes to get women and girls into STEM careers like engineering and technology, said their conversation "didn't feel hierarchical with a princess in the room, but it was women gathered together having a chat about the struggles we have, as well as the things we need to do to move forward and grow and change our societies."
Matsi Modise, the founder of skills training company Simodisa, shared how Meghan spoke about navigating the delicate balance of career and family life -- and how she is continuing to champion the issues that were important to her before being a member of the Royal Family.
"She talked about being a mother and having duties as a Duchess and fulfilling what her heart desires -- and that it can't just fade away now that you're a Duchess," says Modise. "That you have to be true to who you are." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 IST

Meghan Markle wasn't asked to return for 'Suits' finale

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the famous television drama 'Suits' signed off with a beautiful finale on Wednesday, Meghan Markle who played the role of Rachel Zane was not present on the show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:18 IST

Jodie Comer in talks to star in 'The Last Duel'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Jodie Comer, who recently took home an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in 'Killing Eve', is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:58 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what motivated her to come forward about...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that having a teenage daughter motivated her to push past her fears and speak up against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:55 IST

Hailey Baldwin celebrates bachelorette party with Kendall Jenner, others

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Baldwin, who is just a few days away from walking down the aisle with singer Justin Bieber, celebrated a fun bachelorette party with her girl gang and it looks like she had the time of her life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:37 IST

This place was Prince Harry's escape after Princess Diana's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prince Harry, who is currently on the royal tour, recently revealed that Botswana holds a very special place in his heart, as it worked as his escape after his late mother Princess Diana's demise.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:27 IST

Amitabh's professionalism is worth compiling in a book: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Wishes have been pouring in for Amitabh Bachchan, from Bollywood celebrities since the announcement was made that he has been selected as the recipient of Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:10 IST

'Suits' honours Meghan Markle in series finale

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American drama series 'Suits' which reached its finale, recently shared a montage and paid tribute to former co-star and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:54 IST

Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra ecstatic over 'Gully Boy's' Oscar entry

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy', which received an overwhelming response for its powerful dialogues, rap songs and the acting prowess of the lead pair, was recently selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:11 IST

Landmark Theatre bans 'Joker' costumes ahead of screenings

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the release of the much-awaited psychological thriller film 'Joker' is nearing up, some theatres are taking extra precautions to put moviegoers at ease.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:24 IST

Meghan King Edmonds gives update on 15-month-old son's medical condition

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): American television star Meghan Kind Edmonds has given an update about her 15-month-old son, Hart's medical condition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:07 IST

Here's what made Liza Minnelli upset about her mother's biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Months after American actor Liza Minnelli publicly denounced the upcoming biopic about her mother, film's director Judy Garland opened up about the disappointment behind the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 07:06 IST

Miley Cyrus mom Tish Cyrus called her 'bratty millennial'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus just called her 'bratty millennial' for refusing to put her phone down and enjoy the vacation.

Read More
iocl