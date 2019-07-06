Serena Williams and Meghan Markle
Serena Williams and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle takes break from maternity leave to cheer for Serena Williams at Wimbledon

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 12:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 5 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who recently welcomed her son Archie Harrison with husband Prince Harry, took some time off her maternity leave. The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to support her good friend and tennis star Serena Williams.
Meghan was all smiles as she cheered for her friend at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships on Thursday, reported E! News.
This marks the first solo outing for the Duchess of Sussex since she and Prince Harry stepped out in May to introduce their son to the world.
The 37-year-old royal sported a casual chic look for the match as she watched her pal play against Slovakia's Kaja Juvan in the women's singles second round match.
Meghan wore a white pinstriped L'Agence "Brea" blazer over a black Lavender Hill Clothing scoop neck T-shirt, paired with skinny blue jeans, a white and black Madewell hat, and FINLAY London Henrietta sunglasses, as well as a gold pendant with the letter A, for Archie, presumably.
She rounded off her look with gold earrings, a sapphire pinky ring and her signature messy bun.
The royal attended the match with her old college friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth.
Meghan first met the star athlete at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Last summer, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. The tennis pro also threw a baby shower for Meghan in N.Y.C. earlier this year.
Around this time last year, Meghan had cheered on Serena at a Wimbledon match with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, marking their first solo royal outing together since the former 'Suits' actor married Harry in May 2018. Two days ago, Kate was spotted at another Wimbledon match with retired tennis player Anne Keothavong.
Meghan had made her first post-pregnancy appearance a few days after giving birth in May. She and Harry debuted their newborn son to the world via a small photo-call at Windsor Castle, near their home. The baby boy has not appeared before the press since then, although the couple has released a few photos of him on Instagram, without revealing his full face.
In June, Meghan attended her first royal engagement since giving birth, joining Harry and the royal family for the annual Trooping the Colour parade, a belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II.
Last Saturday, Meghan and Harry attended the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game in London, which marked the first MLB game ever played in Europe. At the event, they also received gifts for Archie.
Meghan and Harry are all set to host a private christening for their son this Saturday. Serena, who won the match, later told reporters she would not be attending baby Archie's christening, saying, "No, I'm working on Saturday."
The royal couple welcomed their son Archie Harrison on May 6. (ANI)

