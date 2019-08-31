Meghan Markle to make her maiden visit to Balmoral

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to make her first visit to Balmoral next week.

Reportedly, she will be staying with the Queen along with Prince Harry and baby Archie after Prince William and Kate returned home from Aberdeenshire, according to Page Six.

Balmoral Castle is known as a place where the royals go for hunting and queen dines on pheasant or venison caught on her estate.

However, it may not be all that fun for Markle as she is an animal rights activist and mostly follows a vegan diet. (ANI)

