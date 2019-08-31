Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle to make her maiden visit to Balmoral

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:34 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is all set to make her first visit to Balmoral next week.
Reportedly, she will be staying with the Queen along with Prince Harry and baby Archie after Prince William and Kate returned home from Aberdeenshire, according to Page Six.
Balmoral Castle is known as a place where the royals go for hunting and queen dines on pheasant or venison caught on her estate.
However, it may not be all that fun for Markle as she is an animal rights activist and mostly follows a vegan diet. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:47 IST

Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's daughters pose for a perfect picture

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): While it is known that Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were friends, their daughters seem to have a good relationship too, going by their social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:37 IST

Dior perfume ad featuring Johnny Depp sparks outrage on social media

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): The luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior is facing backlash on social media after it rolled out the advertisement for its new fragrance which features Johnny Depp and imagery related to the Native American culture.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:34 IST

Britney Spears chops long blond tresses; sports new look for date night

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): American pop singer Britney Spears bids adieu to her long traces and opted a more subdued look for a recent date with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:41 IST

Nick Jonas collaborates with designer John Varvatos, launches...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): Nick Jonas who is on cloud nine after his first MTV Video Music Award for 'Sucker', refuses to climb down the ladder of success.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Billie Eilish slams magazine for using her photoshopped image as cover

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish is highly disappointed with a magazine that used an odd cover photo showcasing her as a bald, topless, cyborg-like person.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:50 IST

R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 20:03 IST

Anna Camp, Skylar Astin finalise their divorce

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Actors Anna Camp and Skylar Astin have finalised their divorce.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:44 IST

Kim Kardashian announces Kanye West's new album 'Jesus Is King'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): Singer-rapper Kanye West will soon drop his new album 'Jesus is King', revealed his wife Kim Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:03 IST

Actor Melissa Errico saves man who fell onto subway tracks

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): American actor-singer Melissa Errico turned into a saviour for a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Manhattan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:39 IST

'Saaho' reviews: Fans compare it with 'Avengers: Endgame', hail...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prabhas, who left fans mesmerised with his performance in 'Baahubali', has surely put his best foot forward in his latest release 'Saaho' which hit theatres on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:28 IST

Here's when you can watch 'Terminator: Dark Fate'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 30 (ANI): Make some space in your calendar this fall as the release date of Tim Miller's 'Terminator: Dark Fate' is finally out!

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 17:00 IST

'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable, crosses 175 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'Mission Mangal' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The multi-starrer flick has surpassed the Rs. 175 crore mark in just 14 days of its run.

Read More
iocl