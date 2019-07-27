Meghan Markle to receive a piece of advice from Queen on birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who will turn 38 on August 4, is expected to be having some candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral Castle on her birthday, where the latter will give advice to the Duchess on certain "things".

The Queen may use this occasion to advice Markle on "things that could have been done better", according to Phil Dampier, a royal expert told The Sun, cited by Fox News.

"This might be a good opportunity to have, not an assessment of her, but a quiet chat away from the madding crowds as to how she thinks it is going," Dampier said.

He added, "I'm sure there must be things where she perhaps thinks things could be done better, so I'm sure she would give her some advice, especially if she asks for it."

However, the Queen might have some real suggestions for Markle, but she is very fond of Markle and finds her "engaging" and "intelligent", revealed the expert.

Even though she is a royal, Markle has been subjected to fire and criticism on a number of occasions. One such instance was when she helped in distributing bananas to prostitutes around Bristol following which she was called out for writing messages like "you are strong" only on the skins.

She was also criticised when her security banned people from clicking pictures of her at Wimbledon where she made an appearance recently.

"They will celebrate Meghan's birthday, and the catering team will bake a cake to mark the occasion, the source added. (ANI)

