Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle turns guest editor of British Vogue!

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:51 IST

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (ANI): Meghan Markle, who is a humanitarian and a former actor, added a new achievement to her resume - editor!
The Duchess of Sussex has guest-edited the 2019 September issue of the iconic fashion magazine, British Vogue titled 'Forces for Change', which will also feature a candid conversation between the former 'Suits' actor and former First Lady Michelle Obama, reported People.
"These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making an impact in the world today," the royal said in a statement.
"Through this lens, I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light," she said.
Meghan added, "I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."
Meghan is the first-ever guest editor of the September issue in the magazine's 103-year history.
In addition to that, an interview between husband Prince Harry and Dr Jane Goodall will also be included in the issue that features 15 trailblazing women on the cover.
Among the group of women are actors and models, politicians and authors, and advocates for everything from diversity and mental health to climate change and voting rights.
Also included are "inspirational articles written by Brene Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others," according to a statement posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.
The news comes two years after Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog called The Tig, where she used to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspire her -- in particular, food and travel.
In June 2016, Kate Middleton appeared on the cover of British Vogue in honour of the fashion magazine's 100th anniversary special issue.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also put their fashion foot forward in British Vogue's September issue last year, where they spoke about their bond as siblings and Eugenie's wedding in their first-ever joint interview.
But even before the modern era of royals ruled the style world, Princess Diana left her mark and charm. When photographer Patrick Demarchelier was asked to shoot Diana for British Vogue in 1990, he requested to bring his own hair and makeup team, including hairstylist Sam McKnight.
"Mary Greenwell and I were told it was someone important, but we had no idea who," McKnight wrote in his book Hair by Sam McKnight. "We guessed it might be Margaret Thatcher, and then in walked Diana."
The stylist worked his magic, tucking her hair into a tiara. Turned out, Diana loved the look and spontaneously decided it was time for a change.
"As she was leaving Diana asked, if I had free reign what would I do to her hair. I suggested cutting it short and she, to my surprise, agreed, and we did it there and then," McKnight recalled.
Meghan, who had quit her acting career in 2017 after getting engaged to Harry, has long been involved in philanthropy. She and her husband recently started their own foundation called Sussex Royal. (ANI)

