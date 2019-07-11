Meghan Markle wanted to be a model at my show: T V host Wendy Williams

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): American TV host Wendy Williams has made a big revelation about the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Williams on the Wednesday episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' claimed that Markle came to be a model at her show once.

"She came here to be on one of our models," Page Six quoted Williams as saying.

"We do the fashion, things like that. This was before she met the man, the redhead Harry, but Meghan knows 'Wendy Show'," she added.

The 54-year-old host also added that the Duchess wanted to work at the show but was unable to get a job.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry and her acting stint at the American drama series 'Suits', Markle worked as a 'briefcase girl' on the game show 'Deal or No Deal'.

Recently, Williams made headline after her son Kevin Hunter Jr.'s assault case was dismissed by the court on Tuesday.

After Hunter Jr. pleaded guilty, the prosecutor reviewed the case and decided not to proceed with any charges.

He indulged in a physical fight with his father Hunter Sr. after the two got into a verbal quarrel about the latter's divorce from Williams. (ANI)

