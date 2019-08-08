Meghan Markle wants to change perception that skinny is beautiful

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): A new mother, then British Vogue's guest editor and now a role model for new moms! Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle seems to be walking the right path.

Markle is now planning to change the way new mothers view their post-baby weight.

"She wants to change the perception that you have to be skinny to be beautiful," Us Weekly quoted a royal insider as saying.

The insider in July also revealed that Markle totally wishes and "she's happy to be a realistic example to new mothers."

"It's not easy to lose the weight," a source added.

Since the time she has become a new mom, Markle has always strived to set an example and become a role model for others like her.

However, accepting post-baby weight is different than gaining weight and so the duchess has adopted a healthy plant-based diet.

"Daily yoga and meditation in her equipped yoga studio at Frogmore," said the insider.

The insider continued, "What she loves most about the practice is that it helps her switch off and wind down."

And why should the mom deal with all this alone, so she even "taught Prince Harry a few moves."

The duke and duchess welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019.


