Meghan Markle (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan Markle wasn't asked to return for 'Suits' finale

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:23 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): As the famous television drama 'Suits' signed off with a beautiful finale on Wednesday, Meghan Markle who played the role of Rachel Zane was not present on the show.
According to Us Weekly, the Duchess of Sussex did not turn down the chance to make a cameo, she just never got a call from the creative heads of the show.
"I thought about asking, and I thought about even using audio footage that we have to come up with something, and in the end, I didn't ask," creator Aaron Korsh told Deadline following the finale.
"I just thought, I'm going to respect her new life and not put her in the position of having to ask. We decided not to put her in that position so I never asked."
However, the character played by her, Rachel, was part of the montage that was played at the end of the finale as Meghan was an important member on the show and the creators wanted to honour her.
"I am a nostalgic person. We talked about it. We weren't sure it would work, and we weren't sure how much to put in," the writer added.
"There were certain people that thought we shouldn't do it. I was open to hearing that maybe we shouldn't do it because we did have a lot of endings. All those people, when they actually saw it, decided they wanted it in. They liked it. Even though Harvey (Gabriel Macht) was not present for every single scene in this flashback, the idea is that Harvey is in his office, thinking about his time in the firm, about all that he has been through over all of the years. For me, it adds to the good vibe of the show," he concluded.
The 38-year-old Duchess, who retired from the show post her engagement with Prince Harry, starred in the series for the first seven seasons. (ANI)

