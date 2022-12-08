Meghan Markle wins award for philanthropy along with bagging trophy for 'Archetypes' podcast

London [UK], December 8 (ANI): The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently had back-to-back wins as she received a philanthropy award along with winning the People's Choice Award for her 'Archetypes' podcast.

According to People magazine, an American weekly magazine, Meghan and Prince Harry accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award in New York City on Tuesday night.

They were recognized by the human rights non-profit for their work in racial justice, mental health and other social impact action through their Archewell Foundation.

As she received her philanthropy award, Meghan's 'Archetypes' podcast won the People's Choice Award for pop podcast of 2022. She wasn't present to accept the prize at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Her podcast beat popular shows like 'Call Her Daddy', 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard', 'Not Skinny But Not Fat', 'Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend', 'SmartLess', 'Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain' and 'Why Won't You Date Me? With Nicole Byer'.



In celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a statement on her Archewell site on Wednesday.

She wrote, "Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award. I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

"It has been such a labor of love with an amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life. Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate. Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted. Your support means the world," Meghan added, as per People magazine.

Both these awards come days before the couple's new docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' premieres on Netflix on December 8.

The docuseries will give fans an inside look into their personal lives, struggles and relationship with the British royal family after stepping down from their senior royal duties in 2020. (ANI)

