Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

She shared an adorable message on their joint Instagram in honour of his big day. She also treated fans with a previously-unseen photo of Archie from his christening day.

In the new picture, Harry can be seen crouching down to look at his son, who is on Meghan's lap.

"Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," Meghan wrote alongside a collage of nine pictures. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you Happiest birthday!"



Prince William and Kate Middleton also wished Harry on their joint account, writing, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!" alongside a photograph of the two brothers smiling at each other.

Harry's dad Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also sent their best wishes.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex, who turns 35 today!" Charles and Camilla's post read.

The couple who tied the knot in 2018 welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. (ANI)

