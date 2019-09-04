Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie

Meghan Markle won't let her estranged father meet son Archie

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 05:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle recently expressed interest in reconciling with his daughter and her husband Prince Harry and meeting the couple's son Archie. However, the Duchess of Sussex has no plans to speak to her father again.
This comes days after Thomas called out the former 'Suits' actor and Harry in another bombshell interview, reported Fox News.
The Duchess has decided to cut all ties following her father's public betrayals, sources close to the royal couple have revealed.
The Duke and Duchess also have no intention of letting Thomas ever see his grandson Archie, who is nearly four months old now.
A source told The Sun, as cited by Fox News, "It's a terribly sad situation but Meghan has made the very difficult decision that she doesn't have an active relationship with her father anymore. This was actually a decision she made some time ago and it is something she's now coming to terms with."
The source also added that Thomas has not met the Duke yet and it's "unlikely" that he will meet Archie.
"It's obviously heartbreaking for her but she has to protect herself, her husband and her son. Thomas hasn't met Harry and it's unlikely he'll meet Archie either," the source shared.
Thomas, a former Hollywood lighting director, stirred up more trouble during the weekend by calling out Meghan and Harry's recent trips on private jets.
Thomas, who has two other children, also stated that he would "love to know" if his grandson has "the famous Markle nose."
He told The Mail on Sunday during an interview, "I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan."
"Of course I'm disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out," he added at that time.
He also called out Meghan at her claim that she paid her own way through university.
Thomas claimed that he had covered "every penny" of the tuition fees.
He also criticised his daughter and Harry, saying "Everyone raves about how gracious and wonderful they are but they are not wonderful to their own family. That's hypocritical."
Despite the rift, he said that he still hopes to reconcile with his only daughter Meghan, who he shares with ex-wife Doria Ragland, one day.
"I believe all family differences can be resolved and I believe that can still happen for me, Meghan and Harry. I always hoped I would be as close to Meghan's child as I was to her when she was a child," he said. (ANI)

