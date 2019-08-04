Meghan Markle writing a book to become published author

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After her stint as the guest editor for British Vogue magazine, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is trying her hands at writing her first book with plans to becoming a published author.

Her upcoming work is most likely to be a work of fiction and nothing about her life or the royals, reported The Sun as cited by Fox News.

"The plans are in the very early stages and won't be formally announced for some time," a source said.

Markle as of now is working on some possible options which include penning a children's book which is focused on her love for animals, including her dogs.

"But she's very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children," added the source.

However, Markle isn't the first royal to make their stints at literature but Prince Charles has also written a children's book which released 1980 and was titled 'The Old Man of Lochnagar'.

Recently, the duchess turned the guest editor for British Vogue magazine 'Forces for Change' issue where she made some revelations about working while she was expecting the young royal, Archie. (ANI)

