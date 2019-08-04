Meghan Markle (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Meghan Markle (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Meghan Markle writing a book to become published author

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): After her stint as the guest editor for British Vogue magazine, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is trying her hands at writing her first book with plans to becoming a published author.
Her upcoming work is most likely to be a work of fiction and nothing about her life or the royals, reported The Sun as cited by Fox News.
"The plans are in the very early stages and won't be formally announced for some time," a source said.
Markle as of now is working on some possible options which include penning a children's book which is focused on her love for animals, including her dogs.
"But she's very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children," added the source.
However, Markle isn't the first royal to make their stints at literature but Prince Charles has also written a children's book which released 1980 and was titled 'The Old Man of Lochnagar'.
Recently, the duchess turned the guest editor for British Vogue magazine 'Forces for Change' issue where she made some revelations about working while she was expecting the young royal, Archie. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:53 IST

Varun Dhawan's childhood dream comes true!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): After Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to praise 'Hobbs & Shaw' which released today, especially the homage paid to the Samoan culture in the movie, the actor received a tweet back from his hero, Dwayne Johnson.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:49 IST

How the 'concrete jungle' made Rishi Kapoor remember home!

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): As his New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): As his homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India which he confessed in his latest tweet.homecoming countdown is nearing, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is reminiscing his time in India

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:40 IST

'Mulk' completes one year!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): As Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mulk' clocked a year today, the actor said that the film she chose against all odds validated so many things.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:35 IST

'Batla House' screened for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): John Abraham starrer 'Batla House' was screened for Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 23:28 IST

This is what Tiger Shroff can get arrested for!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): Tiger Shroff, known for his well-toned physique, recently posted a picture on his Instagram account after which director of his upcoming film 'War' Siddharth Anand felt that he can be arrested for "wearing this T-shirt".

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal's 'crew' relishing European holiday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): Friendship is just around the corner and even Bollywood celebrities are all charged to live the day to its best! Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter along with their friend Kunal Kemmu and others have headed to Europe to celebrate their bond.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:01 IST

'Hobbs and Shaw' witnesses decent business on first day in India

Washington D.C. [USA], August 3 (ANI): The 'Fast and Furious' spinoff 'Hobbs & Shaw', which released on August 2, opened to a lukewarm response minting Rs 13.15 crore on day one.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 21:22 IST

Huma Qureshi's 'action mode' on as she prepares for 'Army of the Dead'

New Delhi (India), Aug 3 (ANI): Actor Huma Qureshi has stepped her foot in Hollywood and is soon to make her debut with the zombie drama 'Army of the Dead', but before that happens she is leaving no stone unturned to bring out her best!

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:35 IST

Wendy Williams reschedules her 'For the Record...Umm Hmm!' tour dates

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): American TV host Wendy Williams who created a buzz after announcing her tour recently, has rescheduled the dates for the upcoming tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Bollywood moms open up about breastfeeding

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): It is impossible to count the ways a mother expresses her love and affection but with absolute certainty, it can be said that breastfeeding is one superhuman ability of a mother to give her baby the strength and nutrition they need.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Jim Carrey praises Ariana Grande

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Jim Carrey who is known for his energetic slapstick performances shared some kind words for pop star Ariana Grande.

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Phil Lord, Chris Miller seal deal with Universal Pictures

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Read More
iocl