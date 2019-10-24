Meghan Markle's awkward hug moment

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): It was a funny moment when the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened her arms to hug a charity organiser on stage during the One World Summit on Tuesday.
The 38-year old was spotted on camera clashing with Kate Robertson at the event. On the stage, the duo had a greeting mishap. Meghan had her arms opened and went for a hug, while Kate dropped down for a slight curtsy.
This resulted in a strange hug with Meghan's arms around Roberson's shoulders, and Roberston's arms around Meghan's waist. Eventually, the two laughed it out and decided to hug.
Surrounded by today’s generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries. This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust. For more information, visit @OneYoungWorld or our previous post to see her support of this organisation in recent years. #OWY2019 Video © SussexRoyal
As per the royal tradition, the men bow their heads and women perform a small curtsy. Handshakes are also acceptable, but hugging is not really used as a greeting for British royals. (ANI)