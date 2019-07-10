Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's bodyguard warned fans not to click selfies during Wimbledon match

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:20 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 10 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who made a surprise visit to cheer for her friend Serena Williams during her match at Wimbledon made some spectators unhappy.
According to Fox News, Markle's bodyguards did not allow tennis fans to take pictures with the Duchess at Wimbledon.
The Duchess of Sussex's guard warned off several fans who were sitting nearby from clicking selfies.
The protection officer was with Markle as she and two of her friend's who accompanied her for the match cheered for their friend American Serena Williams.
At one point, the protection officer spoke to a spectator, seated two rows in front of Meghan to not click pictures and selfies but it seems that the man was just trying to click a selfie with the match in the background and not a picture of the Duchess.
Sally Jones who was sitting in the same row as Meghan, got a tap on the shoulder from the officer, who asked her not to take pictures of the Duchess.
The 64-year-old sports presenter confessed that she was taking pictures of Serena and had not realized that the Duchess was seated nearby. She said: "I think this royal protection officer was quite embarrassed. He appeared a bit mystified as to why he was being asked to make such a request."
"I told him it was bonkers and that, even if I had been trying to snap the Duchess, I'd have got a blurry picture of her right ear. Apart from anything else, there were hundreds of people clicking away. I said to him 'Have you thought about having a word with any of the television cameras?' He looked a little uncomfortable," she concluded. (ANI)

