Meghan Markle's half-brother urges Queen to resolve their family feud

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. urged the Queen to resolve their family feud.

Us Weekly quoted Markle Jr. as saying in a recent interview given to Sunday Mirror where he said that "the queen should step in and tell Meghan to make amends with her father and family."

The Markle family feud has for long been in headlines and the duchess herself hasn't spoken to her father, Thomas Markle since her wedding in May 2018.

Her father was unable to attend the royal wedding due to a heart attack he suffered in the wake of a paparazzi photo scandal he was involved in.

"Now you're a mother, I hope you're grown up and mature enough to figure out the family is very important," Markle Jr. said in the interview.

"They should force her into this, or it's just going to continue to cause problems in her life," Markle's half-brother added.

Talking about Meghan and her changed lifestyle, her brother said that he didn't "know this Meghan".

"My father doesn't know this Meghan anymore. This is a different Meghan than we all grew up with. It's very, very strange," he added.

Markle's father, who hasn't seen the young royal, Archie feels "devastated", according to a source.

He ended asking the duchess to let them be part of her and baby Archie's life. "Most of all I hope you can call your father and let him be at least a part of yours and Archie's life. You owe him that." (ANI)

