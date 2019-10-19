Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's lawyers slam publisher for printing 'private' letter

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas, released her private letter, the legal team of the Duchess of Sussex has criticised the publisher for printing a "private and confidential" letter.
Markle's lawyers also claim that the newspaper "chose to deliberately omit or suppress" parts of the letter, which "intentionally distorted or manipulated" its meaning, according to legal documents obtained by the UK's Press Association, as cited by E! News.
"The letter was obviously private correspondence written by the claimant to her father. Further, it contained the claimant's deepest and most private thoughts and feelings about her relationship with her father and were detailed by her at a time of great personal anguish and distress," the lawyers stated.
In their claim, they added that the contents of the letter were "private" and the duchess never expected "them to be published to the world without any warning."
Some parts of the letter, sent to Thomas in August 2018, were first published in February.
"I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan's friends in People magazine. I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn't seem loving to me. I found it hurtful," Thomas had shared with The Mail on Sunday.
The estranged father, however, added that "I still love my daughter. All it would take is one phone call and most of this craziness would stop."
Defending their publication, a spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday previously shared in a statement, "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously."
"Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess' letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning," it added.
Following the controversy, Markle's husband and Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry has continued to be by his wife's back.
Of late, he also issued a statement defending his wife, "My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences - a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son."
"We have continued to put on a brave face - as so many of you can relate to - I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been," Prince Harry's statement read. (ANI)

