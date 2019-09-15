Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie
Meghan Markle's nephew grows marijuana strain named after baby Archie

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): After Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley's 'Markle Sparkle' marijuana made headlines, he is now coming up with another royally-branded hybrid pot strain in the honour of Markle's son Archie.
Dooley, a pot farmer, who became rich with 'Markle Sparkle' hopes to cash in with another brand 'Archie Sparkie'.
"People have always called me the black sheep of the family but I've been working my **** off to make a living in a very competitive business," Markle's nephew, Dooley, told The Daily Mail, cited Page Six.
"Markle Sparkle made headlines and made me a lot of money," he added.
However, neither brand has the Queen's approval.
The 27-year-old Dooley is the son of Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle. He and his side of the family were not invited to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding.
Dooley informed the newspaper that his Oregon ranch where he operates his cannabis business is set to expand from 1,000 to 2,600 acres. (ANI)

